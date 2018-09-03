Mode of Primaries: APC cursed, confused, needs deliverance – Says Ex-spokesman

Nigerians will soon realise the calibre of people remaining in APC

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that Nigerians will soon realise that his former political party has been cursed, now in confusion and urgently needs deliverance.

As a result of that, Frank said it is increasingly difficult for APC to unite its members and make decisions that are in their best interest.

Reacting to current division on the mode of primary elections to be adopted by the party which has pitched one organ of the APC against the other, Frank said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that if a ruling party cannot be united in making a decision on whether to adopt direct or indirect primaries, such a party can neither unite nor lead the country on the path of progress.

Recall that the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting had adopted the direct primaries for presidential nomination and the indirect primaries for Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations but the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee unilaterally reversed the decision – a situation that has lead to widespread dissatisfaction and disaffection among the top hierarchy and members of the party.

Frank, however said that the current chaos in the APC is reflective of the lack of direction which the ruling party had foisted on the country in the last three years.

According to him: “It is a shame that a ruling party cannot unanimously take and stand by its decision on the mode of its primary election.

“Nigerians will soon realise that the calibre of people remaining in the APC are only there for their personal political interests and not for the good of the country.

“It is only in the APC-led Federal Government that more than three camps exist around the President – where the Chief of Staff has his own camp, Vice President leads another camp and the President himself is comfortable presiding over a divided house.

“The case is the same among the security agencies where there is no synergy and harmony. So how can a disunited ruling party protect or unite a vast country like Nigeria?”

Speaking on why some prominent members of the party – himself inclusive – recently defected from the APC, Frank who was a pioneer member, said those who are rushing to join the APC currently will soon have themselves to blame as they will soon rush out with bitter experiences.

He said that the APC is a one-man-show-political-party where nothing happens without express orders from the Führer.

He also recalled how the President himself was talking back and forth on whether tenure elongation or not should be adopted during the last days of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s chairmanship of the party.

The former APC spokesman said that the infighting within the party “epitomizes APC’s lacklustre leadership approach which has manifested in unmitigated crisis, policy somersaults, dwindling economic fortunes and rising unemployment and insecurity across the country.

He, however called on Nigerians to unanimously reject the APC at all levels in 2019, warning that if the current administration is allowed to continue beyond the next general elections, Nigeria might witness further economic and social stagnation.