Miss Nigeria beauty pageant declare 2018 edition registration free

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Following the recent restructuring and announcement of a new Creative Director for Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant, the management of the organisation has called for entries for the 2018 edition of the pageant.

According to the new Creative Director, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha, the competition which is open to young ladies within the ages of 18-25, with exemplary leadership qualities and can align excellently with the organisation’s mission to empower women beyond beauty, unlike previous editions. Registration for this year’s edition of the pageant will be totally free because the organisation is committed to change the game of beauty pageantry in Nigeria.

“We are committed to finding a young lady who defies the stereotypical perception of beauty queens as just superficial. Miss Nigeria 2018 must embody all the attributes of a strong female leader.

“She must be beautiful, socially conscious and committed to positively influencing young women across the country and continent. Therefore, in a bid to make this year’s edition an all-inclusive one, the organization has withdrawn registration fees to prevent financial restraints on the part of young ladies who are truly deserving of the ultimate title”, she said.

In its bid to bring back the essence of its establishment, education, environment, arts and culture, health, financial management and technology have been highlighted as core targets that would be crucial in the selection of the ultimate winner of this year’s title.

Speaking further, Ezinne said; “This year’s competition will not be business as usual as the winner will not be selected based on physical attributes alone but factors such as intellectual prowess, ability to function effectively within the six core targets; will be heavily prioritized because the essence of good education cannot be overemphasized.”