Minister promises support for FG’s conditional cash transfer programme in FCT

Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has promised supports for the smooth take-off of the National Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (NCCT) of the Federal Government in the territory.

Bello gave the assurance in Gwagwalada on Monday, while declaring open the step-down training/orientation for facilitators of the NCCT scheme in three area councils.

Represented by Dr Lazarus Gaza, FCT’s Director of Human Resources, the minister lauded the programme, saying it was aimed at eradicating poverty among Nigerians, including residents of the FCT.

“Now that the programme is about to take off effectively, I will give the necessary technical and logistic support to ensure that the programme attains its heights and lofty objectives.

“I will like to reiterate that this administration’s cardinal objectives of eradicating extreme poverty, providing security and developing the economy of this country are not negotiable.

“I acknowledge that the programme could not be implemented in the FCT as earlier as expected. This could be attributed to the peculiar nature of the FCT, being partly federal and partly state.

“Some technicalities that usually affect the policies at the federal level therefore affected the immediate implementation of the programme, it is however better late than never,’’ he said.

The National Programme Coordinator of the NCCT, Dr Tope Sinkaye, who was represented by Mr Solomon Kolawole, NCCT Programme Cordinator, said that scheme was very important to the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the programme was not just about giving N5,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries across the country, but to also build capacities, change attitudes and improve lives of poor and most vulnerable Nigerians.

“This programme is not just about giving N5, 000 to the beneficiaries every month. We have other cardinal objectives of building their capacities.

“We will also improve their livelihoods, nutrition and make them acquire basic assets within the limits of their little investments.

“This training is very crucial to the present administration. As ambassadors of the programme, you are expected to train the beneficiaries on how to invest their money.

“Because you can’t give what you don’t have, that is why we see the need for you to be trained before sending you out,’’ he said.

The trainees comprised 30 Cash Facilitators, three Desk Officers and three Grievance Redress Mechanism Officers (GRMs), drawn from the 30 wards of Abaji, Kuje and Kwali Area Councils.

The scheme currently runs in 20 states of the federation where beneficiaries are being paid monthly, while seven others including FCT are to be added soon.