Minimum Wage: Don’t push workers to the wall, SSANU warns FG

…Tells security agencies to stop in-fighting and confront insurgents

…Laments over bad road in South-South, South East

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- AGAINST the backdrop of the Federal Government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude over new minimum wage, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU has warned the government not to push workers to the wall, saying that the consequence may be gravious.

The university non teaching staff union has also told security agencies in the country to stop in-fighting among themselves and go back to the drawing board to fight the Boko Haram insurgents that have recently unleashed unslaught on the military and civilians in Borno State.

Speaking at its 34th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, at Delta State University, Abraka, SSANU President, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke noted with regret the Federal Government’s unwillingness to come up with new minimum wage despite its promise.

He said, “We warm the Federal Government not to push labour to the wall. When it comes to the welfare of workers, they start being economical, but when it comes to election, they easily dish out money to buy votes.”

On the security situation in the country with regard to insurgency, Ugwoke said that current reports did not show that Boko Haram has been decimated as claimed by government.

He said, “the military should go back to the drawing board, they should work together as the in-fighting among the security agencies cannot help in the fight against insurgency.

“Budget for the Defence should be well utilized and should not be used to drive big cars by security agents.”

SSANU condemned the use of security agencies by the executive arm of government against the legislative arm, describing such action as “a threat to our democracy.”

He also advised the executive arm of government to respect the rule of law and abide by court judgements, adding that the rule of law is the bedrock of democracy which should be respected.

On the 2019 general elections, Ugwoke raised the alarm that the way politicians were going about the political process was frightening and urged politicians to play according to the rules in order not to bring back the military.

He lamented over bad condition of roads in the South South and South East, describing the roads in the two geopolitical zones as death trap and apealed to the government to rise up to her responsibilities.

Commenting on the inability of the Federal Government to implement the judgement on Staff Schools, he said that the union may be forced to drag the government to court over contempt of court.

The SSANU President who is also Chairman of Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the three non teaching staff unions of the universities announced that available information to him revealed that the Federal Government has released N8 billion Earned Allowances to the unions and that the leadership of the unions would soon meet to come up with sharing formular.