Mimiko receives outstanding award in emergency medical services 

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday, bagged an outstanding award for his extraordinary leadership role in promoting Health, Safety and Emergency Risk Management in Nigeria.

He received the award at the 2018 Nigerian Risk Awards and Summit, in Lagos.

According to the organisers of the summit, Conrad Clark Nigeria, the former governor emerged winner in the governance category “for putting in place an eloquent Emergency Medical Service as Governor of Ondo state.”

The organisers added that part of Mimiko’s role in promoting Health, Safety and Emergency Risk Management in Nigeria was the establishment of the first purpose-built Trauma and Surgical Center in Nigeria with a 24-hour emergency call center, full compliments of specialists including paramedics and extricators, and five Rescue Stations along Ondo state highways.

In his remark, the former Governor appreciated the organizers for the honour as he opined that quality of leadership is an important factor to the development of Nigeria.

He noted that the restructuring of the Nigerian structure that has gained ascendancy lately is as a result of dissatification with the existing system and the country must be restructured for it to progress.

Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr Christopher Kolade, said “This is not the first time that I have joined in celebrating Mimiko in public. We drove to Akure to see what he has done and I want to implore all present here that one of the reasons why we are around is that we can do something”

Kolade, who said he has witnessed the good works that Mimiko did while in government, recommended that the good works should serve as an example of how individuals should contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

Other notable brands awarded were the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dangote Group, Forte Oil and UBA.