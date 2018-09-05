MFM sues Sahara Reporters over false, malicious publications

LAGOS—THE Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has filed a law suit against Sahara Reporters, an online media platform; its publisher Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation over a series of false, malicious and defamatory publications against the ministry and its the General Overseer, Dr. D. K. Olukoya.

In the Suit No HU/250/2018 pending before the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, Uyo Judicial Division, the claimants are praying the court for sundry relief namely:- the sum of N10 billion Naira as exemplary damages; a written apology/retraction to be published in Sahara Reporters online platform, three nationally circulating newspapers and two internationally circulating magazines, one of which must be the TIME International.

The MFM also wants the court to direct Sahara Reporters to pull down and erase from the world-wide-web each of the offending stories published between 2013 and June 30th, 2018.

The Claimant’s Counsel, Barr. Ime Asanga said the ministry was constrained to take legal action following the intransigence of Omoleye Soleye and his co-defendants in refusing to desist from publishing false and malicious articles against the MFM over the stated period. Barrister Asanga also disclosed that the defendants turned down the opportunity for a peaceful resolution when they failed to take advantage of a seven-day window offered them to retract the offending publications.