Methodist’s old girls association plans fund-raising walk

By Naomi Tenebe

The Old Girls Association of Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos, has concluded plans to hold a 5-kilometre walk this Saturday, September 8, in Lagos.

Aimed at raising fund to improve the quality of education received by girls currently studying in the institution, the walk, according to the association’s president, Mrs Yomi Afolabi, would take-off at the school premises at 7:30am.

Afolabi said: “The walk and drive is in other to keep improving the quality of education in the school, in line with the vision of the school; to maintain the highest standards as laid by its founding missionaries

“The school has produced many eminent Nigerians who have contributed greatly to the socio-economic development of this country and we are determined to keep its flag flying.”