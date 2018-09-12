Merkel calls for European solidarity to tackle illegal migration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday appealed to European Union members to show solidarity to ensure the Frontex border agency has sufficient powers to be effective and help stop illegal migration, in line with European Commission plans.

“The question of fighting illegal migration means we have to strengthen external border protection … that means also that the countries with an external border must give up some of their national responsibilities,” Merkel told parliament.

“That requires a degree of solidarity, it is about people coming to us or our duty to make legal migration possible to help countries that are in trouble,” she added.

She also condemned xenophobic attacks, hunting people down and the use of Nazi slogans after the violent far-right demonstrations in Chemnitz two weeks ago have exposed deep divisions in German society.

“There is no excuse or reason for hunting people down, using violence and Nazi slogans, showing hostility to people who look different, who have a Jewish restaurant, for attacks on police officers,” Merkel said.

She cited the German constitution, which states that human dignity is paramount and said generalizations should not be made about migrants living in Germany.

