Men accused of raping minor, woman remanded in prison

Gombe – A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Gombe on Thursday ordered the remand of two men for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman suspected to have a mental illness.



According to the First Information Report, Ishiyaka Tajudeen of Sabon Nasarawa quarters, Gombe, allegedly raped the minor on July 23 at about 7.00 p.m.

The accused was alleged to have taken the minor to a room and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Similarly, a 21-year-old man and a resident of Barunde Quarters, Gombe, Muhammad Bello, allegedly lured one Rukaiya Hassan into a room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The victim, a 25-year-old, was suspected to have a mental illness

The two accused persons were said to have contravened Section 282 of the Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Insp Bako Shekari, told the court that investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

He asked for an adjournment to enable the police to complete their investigation.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Babayo Usamatu, adjourned the case till Sept. 25 and Sept. 27 for further mention.

Usamatu ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison. (NAN)