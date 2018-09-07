MBGN returns to Yenagoa

By Benjamin Njoku

It is that time of the year again when we search for one young, beautiful, talented lady out of the millions of beautiful girls from across the country to wear the prestigious crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

The process of picking Nigeria’s next most beautiful girl started with the nationwide screening exercise which held in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and finally Lagos. At the end of what has been a very competitive screening process, 37 lucky girls were able to stand out taller than their counterparts. These girls will now proceed on a two week long camp session where they will get extensive training and grooming in choreography, cat-walking, poise and comportment to prepare them for the main event under the tutelage of seasoned Hollywood casting agent, Juliette Hagermann

As you may have heard by now-this year, Africa’s most prestigious pageant is returning home to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State!

Following successful hosting of past editions of the pageant in Lagos, Owerri, Benin, Calabar and twice in Yenagoa, Bayelsa….the Glory of all lands, is pulling out all the stops once again to host the pageant as well as promote the state as a tourism destination of choice, using the established brand name of the MBGN. The theme of this year’s pageant, is Girl Child Education, which is in tune with the Bayelsa state Governor’s drive to democratise education and empower young people in the state

Preparations are already in top gear as the organizers, Silverbird Productions in partnership with the Bayelsa state government put heads together to ensure a world class event

Recall that Silverbird had a successful hosting of the 2013 and 2014 MBGN as well as the debut edition of the CAAN Music Awards by the Bayelsa state government and Bayelsa State Tourism Development Agency then under the capable leadership of Mrs Ebizi Brown who’s now the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Bayelsa state Governor, His Excellency, Seriake Dickson

Those exciting shows produced by the Silverbird Productions in Bayelsa left a stamp of endorsement on the state as the new entertainment capital of Nigeria. The return to Bayelsa as the host of the 2018 edition is akin to a return home for ithe MBGN.

Mrs Brown, expects nothing less than a bigger and better show considering the experiences garnered from the previous stellar show.