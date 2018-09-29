Mayweather should fight credible boxers – Eboh

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers in history with an unbeaten 50-0 record following his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in August 2017.

After that fight, Mayweather promised he was not returning to the ring again after announcing his retirement for the third time.

A fortnight ago, the flamboyant pugilist announced he was coming out of retirement to fight one of his biggest rivals, Manny Pacquiao in December.

But former British Boxing Board of Control Light Heavyweight Champion, Peter Oboh has criticised the American pugilist for what he termed as his penchant “for deceiving the boxing world.

“Mayweather making a come back may not be the best because he is just deceiving the boxing world. If he wants to be seen as the best fighter he should do what Anthony Joshua is doing and fight against a young and seasoned boxer. Last time he fought against an kick boxer, that’s not the way he can prove himself.