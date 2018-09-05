MAUTECH gets new Registrar

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—The Governing Council of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, MAUTECH, Yola, at its 91st regular meeting, considered the recommendations of the selection board and approved the appointment of Hajiya Halima Bala as substantive Registrar of the university.

A statement by the Acting Head of Information Unit of MAUTECH, indicated that her appointment takes effect from September 5 and single tenure of five year in the first instance and may be extended for one year at the discretion of the council.

Hajiya Halima, born on August 27, 1965 at Yola town of Adamawa State, joined the service of MAUTECH, then Federal University of Technology, Yola, as an Admin Officer in 1998.

She headed Exams and Records, Staff Development and Housing Unit, School Officer, Junior Staff Establishment Unit, Centre for Distance Learning and Information and Publicity Unit.

Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publicity. Also, Dr. Tukur Abba has been appointed substantive Librarian.