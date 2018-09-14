MASSOB, BIM mark 19th anniversary amidst tight security

By Peter Okutu & Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABAKALIKI—THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, yesterday celebrated their 19th anniversary with pomp and pageantry despite the mobilisation of security agencies towards checkmating the activities and excesses of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB which declared tomorrow a sit-at-home in all Biafra land in the country.

The group had their celebrations in the three senatorial zones of the state with members gathering at designated points with their flags in uniforms as they chant Biafra songs with vigour to the admiration of all and sundry.

Speaking during the occasion at Amasiri in Afikpo North local government area of the state, the zonal leader of Ebonyi South zone, Chief Sunny Akatakpo Nnachi who thanked God for Chief Ralph Uwazuruike through whom the dream of Biafra had become a reality added that despite the torture, detention, massacre and wanton destruction of the properties of its members by the Nigerian government, nobody can stop the emergence of Biafra any longer.

According to him, “What we have been looking for has come to pass today. Our forefathers fought for it using guns but we got it through diligent diplomacy and the doggedness of the Ndigbo spirit”.

Also, the zonal leader of Ebonyi North zone of MASSOB BIM, Chief Nwamini Vincent said: “I want to tell the world that today is the 19th year of the existence of MASSOB trying to get Biafra. We are telling the world that we are mature and that from today, Nigeria is on their own and we are on our own.”

In an interview with Vanguard, MASSOB Coordinator, Abia South zone, Fred Onyenaucheya, said the struggle for the actualisation of an independent state of Biafra is still on course and urged Biafra people to be steadfast as freedom is at hand.

Onyenaucheya explained that despite provocations, attacks and arrests of members by security agencies, MASSOB would continue to pursue the struggle to actualise Biafra through non violence.

“We are grateful to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike for taking this bold step. Before him, nobody dared to mention the word Biafra,” he said.