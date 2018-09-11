MASSOB, BIM bicker over Bianca Ojukwu’s political ambition

Stop your political romance with enemies of Ndigbo, MASSOB warns Bianca

As Uwazuruike endorses Bianca’s senatorial bid

By Chidi Nkwopara & Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, have disagreed over the candidature of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca Ojukwu, who is currently gunning for a senatorial position in the 2019 elections on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

MASSOB yesterday warned Bianca to respect and revere the name and person of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu) and stop her political romance with those he described as enemies of Ndigbo, insisting that it was not in support of her ambition.

This is as the founder of BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, endorsed Bianca’s bid to represent Anambra South Senatorial District, maintaing that his support became necessary as her late husband was his (Uwazuruike’s) bosom friend and mentor who struggled for the emancipation of Ndigbo.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu said the group had disassociated itself from the falsehood credited to MASSOB that it has declared support for the senatorial ambition of Iyom Bianca Ojukwu.

The statement read in part: “MASSOB as the foremost Biafra self determination movement can never allow our name, integrity and public trust dragged into disgraceful mud of Nigeria politics.

“We have never met or been consulted by Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s widow on her senatorial ambition which is being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo. Ralph Uwazuruike who reportedly declared support to Bianca Ojukwu is not the leader of MASSOB and cannot represent MASSOB whose primary objectives is for Biafra actualisation and restoration, not shameless political romance with the oppressors of the people of Biafra.

“Political representation of Ndigbo is not about compensation, personal likeness or favour. Iyom Bianca Ojukwu can never be compensated with Igbo political representation in Abuja because of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Bianca Ojukwu is not Eze Igbo Gburugburu whose eloquent, radical and selfless Igbo interest has no boundary. You can’t equate Bianca with Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“Igbo political representations is for Igbo men with eloquent, radical, fearless and Igbotic tendencies. The current state of Ndigbo in Nigeria which has gradually and systematically degraded and substituted Ndigbo to second class citizens and inferior tribe needs a vibrant, radical, people oriented and Igbo fighters to revive and re-establish our true political nature.”

Uwazuruike endorses Bianca’s senatorial bid

The senatorial ambition of Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, received a boost at the weekend in Owerri, as the founder of BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, endorsed the bid.

Uwazuruike, who announced his support when Mrs. Ojukwu and a United States of America based Nigerian surgeon, Dr. Godwin Maduka, visited the Ojukwu Memorial Library, Owerri, was also of the view that it was no use stopping the woman from exercising her right to aspire to any political office in the land.

“I support Bianca because her late husband meant everything to the identity of the Igbo people. Her late husband was my bosom friend and mentor, who struggled for the emancipation of Ndigbo”, Uwazuruike said.

He said that although he was not from Anambra South senatorial district, he would deploy tools available to him to ensure that Bianca emerged victorious.

He further explained that when completed, the library complex would comfortably accommodate 2,000 persons in it’s auditorium as well as a state-of-the-art e-library.

“The complex will also serve as a meeting ground for the discussion of Igbo historical heritage and issues affecting Ndigbo”, Uwazuruike said.

Speaking, Mrs. Ojukwu commended “Chief Uwazuruike’s zeal and interest in engraving the name of her husband and Ndigbo in the sands of time.”

She said: “When Chief Uwazuruike started this Ojukwu Memorial Library project after the death of my husband, it was like a bourgeois dream but the project today is almost completed.”

Mrs. Ojukwu made it clear that although her visit to the project site had no significance to her political ambition. She however described her visit as “home coming.”