Massilia thrills customers at Mitsubishi Heritage Week, says it’s first of its kind

Massilia Motors, sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria celebrated the heritage of the Mitsubishi Motors, recently in its Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos showroom.

The event tagged ‘Mitsubishi Motors Heritage Week’, was the first of its kind on the Nigerian Automotive scene. For this purpose, Massilia Motors built a maze in the showroom taking visitors and participants on a journey through the various achievements of the brand throughout the five day period.

From the Model A produced in 1917, a four wheel drive prototype in 1933 to pioneering electric technology in 1970, the brand stunned visitors with its various technological achievements. Mitsubishi Motors even earned a Guinness world record with one of its electric vehicle technologies. The memory lane showcased the brand’s design evolution as well as revived memories of iconic Mitsubishi Motors models such as the Galant and the Lancer Evolution.

The Heritage week was also an opportunity to hint the public on Mitsubishi’s new positioning and disruptive approach as it partnered with Zaron cosmetics, Chocolate City, Canon, Aspire Luxury Magazine and Johnnie Walker to engage with its happy users, visitors and enthusiasts.

Headlining the different activities were renowned photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke; celebrity makeup artist, Theodora Magu; actress and jazz artiste, Tomi Odunsi and Chocolate City CEO and rapper M.I Abaga.

Notable celebrities and distinguished guests in attendance at the week’s various events include Banky W, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe, Sound Sultan, Yung L, Ini Dima-Okojie, Nonso Bassey, Funke Bucknor, Bidemi Zakariyau, and Chuey Chu, amongst others.

Addressing the audience on the final day of Heritage Week, Marketing Manager of Massilia Motors, Funmi Abiola, commended the guests in attendance, as well as the different partners who contributed to the success of Heritage Week, adding: “Our commitment to connecting with our consumer base does not stop with [Heritage Week]. Mitsubishi is fully intent, moving forward, on ensuring that consumers are always happy.”

Earlier, the General Manager of Massilia Motors in charge of Marketing and Sales, Mr. Navin Chander, had said “a logical development from the Mitsubishi Motors Brand strategy, ‘Drive your Ambition’ is the new tagline that describes an attitude that has been true of Mitsubishi since its first car a century ago.

“Drive your Ambition is a powerful statement of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s on-going commitment to the values and aspirations of its drivers. It clearly differentiates MMC (Mitsubishi Motors Corporation) as a customer-centric force in global mobility”.

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director of Massilia Motors, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi, said the company is proud to celebrate the rich Mitsubishi heritage in Nigeria, “as Massilia has been a success story.”

Massilia Motors, consolidated with the CFAO group has been distributing Mitsubishi Motors in seven African countries over the years and has fostered a strong relationship with the brand.