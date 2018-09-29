Breaking News
Marking of 2nd 5 A-Side synthetic pitch in Ajeromi-Ifelodun completed

On 12:03 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The marking of the second 5 A-side synthetic pitch in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA has been completed by the Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola led administration.

The high technologically enhanced pitch is a way Hon. Ayoola is using to revive the lost glory of sports in Ajegunle as a whole.

Speaking, Hon. Ayoola said, “Sports in Ajegunle will soon take its rightful place in the world because I am bent on constructing more sporting facilities and creating a veritable means for talent discovery and development.”

The marking was also done with synthetic white grass for durability. Contractors have also promised maintenance of the facility over a long period of time.

The new pitch is located at New Road Primary school, along New Road, Achakpo in Ajegunle.


