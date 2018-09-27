Maritime Cup 2018: Customs, CIS share honours in opening match

The 10th edition of the Annual Maritime Cup Competition organized by Ships & Ports kicked off in grand style at the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Sports Ground, Surulere, Lagos on Tuesday with the opening match between defending champions Nigeria Customs Service and the Certified Institute of Shipping (CIS) ending in a 1-1 draw.

Philip Dauzi scored the first goal for CIS in the eight minute of the match while Henry Nwakoni equalised for the Customs team in the 95th minute of the tension-soaked encounter.

The opening ceremony of the tournament, which has grown in popularity ever since it was launched in 2009, was witnessed by several maritime industry stakeholders and football fans.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Ships & Ports, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, said the tournament was part of the company’s effort in contributing to the development of the maritime industry through fostering friendship and the spirit of camaraderie.