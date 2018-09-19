Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to elect new president on Sept. 27

Lagos – The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr Frank Jacobs, on Wednesday announced Sept. 27 as the end of his tenure and assured members and Nigerians of continuity by his successor.

The MAN president, who made this known at a news conference in Lagos, said the date also coincided with the association’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jacobs said the Manufacturers Annual Lecture and Presidential Luncheon would be held on Sept. 26 and 27.

He said that the event was to provide opportunities for experts and chief executives of manufacturing in Nigeria to evaluate the performance of the sector in the last one year.

The AGM’s theme is: “Promoting Manufacturing through Improved Port Infrastructure and Access to Long-term Credit Windows”, Jacob said.

He added that the theme for the Presidential Luncheon is: “Mainstreaming Policies to Catalyze Industrial Renaissance.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, will be the special guest of honour, while his Ghanaian counterpart President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be the distinguished Guest Speaker.

“Four years is quite a short time but it has come and is about to go.

“On Sept. 27, another president begins a new tenure as the 10th president of the association.

“I use this medium to assure you of continuity in all aspects to ensure a seamless transition process.

“Our forthcoming event scheduled to hold on the 26th and 27th of this month is to address economic issues and also for a ceremonial handover,” he noted.

“It is important to note that our choice of our Speaker, the President of Ghana, was based on his antecedents.

“The policy directions of His Excellency Akufo-Addo, since assumption of office as President, have positively impacted on the performance of the Ghanaian economy with an 8.5 per cent economic growth recorded in 2017.

“He will be interacting with us and sharing ideas on what can be done to grow the economy.”

He urged the Federal Government to continue to work with the private sector, the National Assembly and foreign governments to ensure infrastructure development and economic growth.

He commended efforts of the media who in the past years had ensured robust coverage and improved publicity of the association’s programmes. (NAN)