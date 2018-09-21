Mandilas CEO vows to sustain legacy of out-going MD

THE new Chief Executive Officer of Mandilas Group Limited, Ola Debayo-Doherty has assured their customers nationwide that the company has been positioned to reach its zenith successfully.

Doherty who was speaking at a dinner and send-off party in honour of the company’s former Group General Manager/CEO, Mr. David Edwards assured that the foundation laid by the out-going CEO will be sustained.

“On behalf of the entire Group, we wish Mr. David Edwards all the very best in his retirement. I assure you that the foundation you laid will be sustained and advanced,”she said.

Continuing, the Group CEO said: “The Mandilas Group Limited family is committed to taking the company to its zenith successfully,”adding that “it is a new dawn and we are ready for scaling greater heights together.”

Describing the outgoing CEO as an energetic and passionate person, the CEO said: “David played a huge role in steering the company through the different challenges faced in the country’s economy to where it is today and deserves to be celebrated after 13 years of meritorious service in the company.”

Speaking about the company, Doherty explained that Mandilas Group has become a household name in Nigeria for over 70 years. The Group comprises Air-conditioning, Motors, Leasing and Property Divisions. Today, Mandilas Group is partnering with some of the world’s great brands available in Air-conditioning and auto industries. Some of you may recall the Carrier air conditioner, which remains a premium reliable product in its sector till date; and the famous Volkswagen Beetle.

More recently, we became part of the Toyota Nigeria family as one of the accredited dealers in 2003 and today, Mandilas is one of frontline dealers in the country and has won consistently several Toyota awards over the years.

“It is pertinent to note that the premise on which the Group was founded was the provision of quality service to customers, this has become the foundation upon which our core value stands. We believe our strong commitment to customer service has enabled us withstand the ever changing phases of the country’s economy. Indeed, we had our challenges through the years like all others, but the Group still stands strong after 70 years of partnering with Nigeria and Nigerians.

This gives a bit background to the role that David had played in steering the company through the different challenges faced in the country’s economy to where we are today,” she said.

Encomium poured in from staff and friends of Mandilas Group, including words of commendation by Steven Sirtis and Chief Gregory Ezeokafor. To the latter, Edwards would be missed for his immense contributions during his tenure, stressing that his management style motivated the staff and inspired a sense of belonging across the entire group.