Mandatory use of national ID numbers begins January 2019

The enforcement of the mandatory use of National Identification Number, NIN, by all Nigerians might come into full implementation from January 1, 2019.

This follows the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the immediate implementation of a strategic roadmap for “digital identity ecosystem” in Nigeria.

The digital identity ecosystem is a framework that leverages on the existing capabilities and infrastructure of distinct government agencies and private sector organisations to carry out enrolment of Nigerians and legal residents into the national identity database.

The framework will also allow issuance of digital identity, known as National Identification Number, NIN, to all Nigerians to give the country a credible and robust identity management system.

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, said the approval of the identity ecosystem by FEC would permit the full implementation of the provisions of the NIMC Act 23, 2007.

The provisions of the Act include the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN by January 1, 2019, and the application of appropriate sanctions and penalties on defaulters as provided under Section 28 of the NIMC Act and Regulations.

Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, said the approval of the strategic roadmap for the identity ecosystem for Nigeria was in line with the Federal Government’s efforts to reposition the country’s status in the global economy.

Mr Aziz said the implementation of the roadmap will gradually move the country towards achieving the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, launched in April 2017.