Man jailed 4 years with hard labour for stealing wrappers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—A Magistrate Court sitting in Choba area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, sentenced one Muhammad Abdulahi to four years in prison with hard labour without an option of fine.

Chief Magistrate Israel Agbaesor gave the ruling after the accused pleaded guilty to the charges, but asked for mercy.

In the charge read out in court, Abdulahi was said to have, on July 30, broken into the shop of one Ngozica Ezeagu at Peace-Line within Mgbuoba community and stole 16 pieces of wrapper, two sewing machines, cooking stove and electric pressing iron all worth N120,400.

He is also accused of breaking into the home of one Mary Benson and carting away a 14 inches Panasonic TV, one LG DVD player, one cooking stove, sandals and six pieces of slippers and other items, all valued at N130,200.

After listening to the charges and the guilty plea, Agbaesor sent Abdulahi to four years in prison with hard labour.