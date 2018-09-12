Man in court for stealing milk

A 25-year-old cart pusher, Musa Abu, was on Wednesday in Lagos arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing cartons of milk valued at N166,000.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, the accused committed the offence on Aug. 20 at Mangoro, Agege, Lagos.

He said that the accused and two other persons still at large conspired to steal the cartons of milk, property of Joke Essential Store.

“The accused and his accomplices scaled the fence to gain access into the company’s premises at night.

“They destroyed the key to the pick-up van and carted away cartons of Peak Milk and Three Crown.

“The security guard on duty, who sighted the accused stealing his company’s goods, alerted the police.

“The accused was arrested while others escaped with the milk,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 carries three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Abu, who resides at Orile-Agege, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

Magistrate Mrs T.O Ojo granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum as part of the bail conditions.

Ojo also said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned untill Sept. 20 for mention.

NAN