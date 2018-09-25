Man ends Lagos-Abuja trek after 34 days, endorses Atiku

For him, Isa Munlaila, who had just arrived Abuja after embarking on an angered trekking from Lagos, against President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential ambition, his 34 days journey, which he began about 40 days ago, worth the sacrifice, saying his action was to registered youth anger over current state of the nation.

Having spent 34 days on road Munkaila, who left Lagos over a month ago, arrived Abuja yesterday evening, during which he said he was fulfilled to have trekked the distance from Lagos to Abuja against the second term aspiration of Buhari.

Speaking about on the journey on Tuesday, the young Nigerian hinted that he tekked minimum of 12 hours on daily basis and then slept anywhere night meets him and continuing his journey to Abuja.

He had initially planned to reach Abuja between 18 and 20 days, but because of a sore leg, the journey lasted for 34 days.

“As I trekked, I saw people angry with this present government because of hardship and failure to deliver on what was promised. When people see me, they hailed me for trekking. Some people were asking me if I was doing it for some political parties and I said no, but for the youths of this country. We are for good governance,” he said.

Munlaila, who said he is not a politician, however, said based on people’s view during his trek from Lagos to Abuja, he would endorse the aspiration of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to become president next year.

According to him, from his interaction with people, they preferred the candidacy of Atiku among all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirants because of his achievement.

He said when he got to Abuja, he went to the PDP National Secretariat and asked to see the National Chairman of the party, but was told he was away.

“Because of what I have heard during my trek, I will endorse Atiku for 2019 presidency. If Atiku has the chance to govern, Nigeria will be a better place,” he said.