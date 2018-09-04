Man charged for stabbing bouncer’s head with broken bottle at Night Club

By Jane Echewodo

Lagos—A Sale representative Gerald Nduonye, who allegedly stabbed a bouncer’s head with a broken bottle at a Lagos night club, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

Nduonye 25, who resides at 2, Oloja Street Shomolu Bariga area of Lagos is facing a two count charge bordering on assault and breach of peace preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Friday Mameh told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on September 2 at about 4a.m.

He said that the incident occurred at 873B, Ouilox Night Club, at Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Mameh said: ”Nduonye unlawfully inflicted wound on the head of the bouncer, Olatunde Oladapo with a broken bottle, while he was trying to separate fight between him and another customer of the club”.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner like to cause breach of peace.

According to him the offences committed is Punishable under sections 246 (a) and 168 (d), of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Magistrate Mr B. I Bakare granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till September 24, for mention.