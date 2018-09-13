Man appears in court for allegedly belonging to gang

Ilorin – A man, Sanda Mohammed, on Thursday appeared at an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly belonging to a gang of thieves.



Magistrate Maria Folorunsho ordered that the suspect, of no fixed address, to be remanded at the Mandala Prison Yard, Ilorin, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Adewumi Johnson, said that the suspect was arrested while loitering around the scene where the police saw the corpse of a truck driver, Bashri Lukman.

The prosecutor said that Lukman was killed by unknown gunmen on Ilorin/Ogbomosho highway.

Johnson said that the suspect, who was docked on one-count charge of belonging to a gang of thieves, contrary to Section 306 of the Penal Code, was arrested on Sept. 3.

He said that the accused confessed to being initiated into a highway robbery syndicate by undisclosed persons.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Folorunsho adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for mention. (NAN)

