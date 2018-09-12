Man accused of defiling 10-yr-old boy remanded in prison

Kano – A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 45-year-old man, Yusuf Usman, for alleged defilement of a 10-year-old boy.

Usman, who resides at Dandishe Quarters, Kano, had pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of committing an unnatural offence.



The Prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Mubarak Hamza, reported the case at Dala Police Division in Kano on July 30.

Lale told the court that on July 29 at about 8 pm, the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s 10-year-old brother into his room at Dandishe Quarters, Kano, and had carnal knowledge of him.

He said the offence violated Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison and adjourned the case till Sept. 18 for further mention. (NAN)