Man, 45, tells court 14-year-old minor is his girlfriend

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the remand of 45-year-old Joseph Ave, who told the court that a 14-year-old girl is his girlfriend.

Ave was docked on a three-count charge bordering on abduction, gross act of indecency and causing public nuisance, offences he admitted committing.

The defendant confessed that on several occasions, he had carnal knowledge of the minor, whom he said he intended to marry and even informed the father.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, who ordered the remand of Ave in prison, adjourned the case until Oct. 8 for conviction and sentencing.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Ave deceived and took the minor away from her parents since Aug. 25.

The prosecutor said that the defendant moved her from one location to another.

He said that Ave had carnal knowledge of the minor on several occasions in an indecent manner.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 272, 285 and 198 of the Penal Code.

‎The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that Ave admitted committing the offences instead of wasting the time of the court.

NAN