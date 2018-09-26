Man, 37, docked for alleged defilement of under-aged daughters

A 37-year-old man, Suleman Usman, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged sexual assault on his two under-aged daughters.

Usman, who resides at No. 2, Balle St., Apapa, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the offences in May at his residence.

Mameh said that the accused sexually assaulted his eight-year-old and five-year-old daughters.

“Usman on several occasions penetrated the vagina of his two daughters before his wife caught him,” he said.

The prosecutor said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for further questioning.

He said the offences contravened Sections 261 and 263 (1) (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. F. Onamusi, remanded the accused in prison and ordered that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Onamusi adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for mention.

