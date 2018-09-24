Man, 34, assaults ex-wife, gets N100, 000 bail

A 34-year-old male applicant, Ezechi Onuoha, who allegedly assaulted his ex-wife, Ifeoma

Onuoha, has been released on bail in the sum of N100,000 on the orders of a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

Charged with a two-count offence of assault and act of irresponsibility, the accused has pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, who gave the ruling, said the accused should produce two sureties in like sum.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused on Aug. 8 at 7.00 p.m. at No. 5 Abdullahi St.,

Oto-Awori area of Lagos, physically assaulted Ifeoma.

Ikem also alleged that the accused failed to live up to his responsibility to both his ex-wife and the two children of

the union.

The offences contravened Sections 56 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Hearing in the case has been adjourned until Oct. 15. (NAN)