Man, 29, in court over alleged N8m fraud

A 29-year-old businessman, Oluwatobi Idowu, was on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N8 million from Daniel Oyemosu with false pretext of securing him visa.



The accused, a resident of Hospital Road in Ogijo area of Ogun, is being tried for conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed in March 2017 at Ketu, Lagos.

Ogu said that the complainant was introduced to the accused when he wanted to secure an America visa for his family.

“The accused promised to deliver the visa for them within a short time after the negotiation.

“The complainant sent N8 million to the accused bank account and he promised to deliver within a short time,’’ he said.

Ogu added that the accused had been on the run, and refused to pick the complainant’s calls and the case was reported at the police station.

“The accused was arrested after a useful information about his whereabouts,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 280, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, however, granted the accused bail of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun, adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for mention. (NAN)