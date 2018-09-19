Mamador reinstates support for Igbo women

By Gabriel Olawale

MAMADOR, a premium brand of PZ Wilmar has once again reinstated its commitment to supporting Nigerian women empowerment initiatives at the annual home-coming and gathering of Igbo women across different communities in the South-East popularly called ‘August Meeting’

Speaking during the 2018 edition, Mamador Category Marketing Manager, Chioma Mbanugo said that since its inception, the August Women’s Meeting initiative has become synonymous with women empowerment, rural community development, conflict management, peace-building, and human development in rural societies.

Mbanugo explained that PZ Wilmar, in line with its commitment to sustainable initiatives, investing in the future of local communities and the environment, recognized the meeting’s penchant for holistic development in rural communities.

“Mamador would like to press forward with its penchant for revitalising every woman and her home by providing them with healthy cooking options and as a result, ensuring a healthy lifestyle. To see women take it a step further by coming together for such positive causes in their various communities is quite commendable and should be supported.”

“This is why Mamador has over the years stayed committed to partnering and supporting women empowerment programmes within the different August Meetings across various communities, and we hope to sustain this blooming partnership,” she said.

“Mamador, through its products – Mamador Cooking Oil and Margarine –has over the years provided the various gatherings with tasty meals as well as fun activities which included cooking, eating, as well as dancing competitions.

Participants were rewarded with gift items of various cooking utensils, amongst other giveaways. Being a health-conscious brand, Mamador also provided free health checks as well as health counselling from medical professionals as it continues to promote healthy living.

The women who attended these August Meetings could not hide their excitement and gratitude to the Mamador brand for their continued support, and accompanying benefits.