Malta Guinness named official durbar drink in Sokoto, Zaria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Malta Guinness, a malt brand from the stable of Guinness Nigeria Plc has assumed the official durbar drink in Sokoto and Zaria.

In a statement, Omotola Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi, Marketing Manager, Malta Guinness and Non-Alcoholic Drinks, said: “Malta Guinness has been recognised as the Official Malt drink for the Durbar festivals in Sokoto and Zaria as a premium non-alcoholic malt brand that has been fuelling the greatness of Nigerians with its goodness.

Malta Guinness is packed with energy-giving vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, and we are proud to be associated with such a landmark event to refresh guests and attendees.”

Activities that marked the Durbar festival included prayers, parade by the Emirs and their entourage, and music by local musicians. The Durbar festivals are about the rich cultural histories of Sokoto and Zaria.