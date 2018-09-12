Makurdi court extends restraining order on impeached Benue Speaker, others

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, yesterday, granted the interlocutory injunction restraining the impeached Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, former Deputy Speaker, James Okefe, and former Majority Leader, Benjamin Adanyi, from parading themselves as principal officers of the Assembly, pending the determination of the substantive suit by the new leadership of the House.

Justice Igoche, who ruled on the application filed by the new Speaker, Mr. Titus Uba, and 21 other members of the Assembly against the former Speaker and seven others, also restrained the Director of State Services, DSS, from again sealing up the assembly complex.

She, however, ordered that “for now, the Speaker, Titus Uba, should not use the Benue State House of Assembly Complex for legislative business, pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

She then adjourned the suit to October 4, stating that “the case shall be given accelerated hearing and all subsequent interlocutory applications heard at the hearing of the substantive suit.”

She also held that all objections will be ruled on in the final judgment.

In the suit filed by Governor Samuel Ortom and 24 others against the former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange and 18 others, counsel to Nigerian Army, Mr. Martins Shaagee, filed an application for extension of time so he can file his defence.

The case was also adjour-ned to October 4, as well as the one instituted by the former Speaker against the current one and 21 others.