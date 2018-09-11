Maku, Adamu commiserate with victims of Lafia gas explosion

Mr Labaran Maku, National Secretary, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has commiserated with victims of the gas explosion in Lafia that killed nine people and left many others injured.

Maku, a former Minister of Information, offered his condolence in an interview with newsmen Lafia on Tuesday.

Similarly, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, representing Nasarawa West, also sympathised with the government and people of the state over the incident.

The APGA secretary expressed shock over the incident, adding that, ‘‘it is unfortunate that this disaster is happening at a time that the people are going through a lot of hardship.’’

He described the inferno as ‘unfortunate’ and prayed God to grant the survivors speedy recovery, the dead eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Maku also lauded the various emergency agencies for the prompt response, as well as the management of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia for their efforts towards saving more lives.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those taken to the National Trauma Centre.

He, therefore, called on all those selling gas, petrol among others to relocate to safe areas for the safety of members of the public.

On his part, Adamu expressed satisfaction with the efforts so far taken by the state government towards curtailing the situation and caring for the injured.

He called for special prayers for the repose of the souls of those who died as a result of gas explosion.