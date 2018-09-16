Mabel Oboh organizes training for entertainers

Seasoned broadcaster and founder, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star, MOSCSOS, Mabel Oboh has concluded plans to organize a week-long skills acquisition programme for Nigerian entertainers.

The programme, which kicks off, on Wednesday, is in continuation of Oboh’s resolve to seek improved welfare for the country’s entertainers. The training is kicking off, weeks after the NGO rounded off the save the life of popular reggae star, Yellow Banton campaign.

The ghetto singer, who’s best known in the late 90’s and early millennium with his style of infusing pidgin language into reggae and successfully blending both in a unique way, was down with skin cancer for about eight years before help came his way, courtesy of the Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars. Now back on his feet, the reggae star recently thanked to everyone that donated to save him from dying.