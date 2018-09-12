Lyno World organizes Arts exhibition for NYSC members

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Armed with the believe that the one year National Youths Service Corps, NYSC scheme should be a time of service to the nation and a period to explore corps members creativity, Lyno World is set to organise the first Lagos State corps members Exhibition , schedule to hold between 27th to 29th September, 2 at the Negro Art Gallery . located at 77 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere.

The exhibition would see about 20 Lagos State youths corps members showcase their ingenious works in painting, photography, fashion design, architecture, literal art and shoe making, who engaged in Art challenge organised by the Lagos State orientation camp with the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) in partnership with Lyno World.

Chief Executive Officer, and founder of Lyno World, Mr Eyimiegha Seidougha Linus said the exhibition tagged Made in Nigeria, MAIN was to promote and encourage young Nigerians in the creative industry.

He added that the event will see the announcement of winners in the NYSC art challenge.” MAIN on the title of our this exhibition is an acronym for Made in Nigeria as we want to use this exhibition to promote and encourage Nigerians to patronize what we do and see to how we can put hands together to develop the creative industry locally.”said Linus.

According to him, “Unlike the music industry in Nigeria were young people get appreciable recognition at an early age, the visual art industry young practitioners suffer the required backing because platforms to showcase these talented young people in our industry are not much and the existing few lack sponsorship. We have initiated this project to help some of the serving Lagos corps members in the creative industry make gainful output from their skills.

Hence, we will be showing works of talented graduates that are creative entrepreneurs to the public in a bid to promote art appreciation, artistic endeavours, educate the public, create opportunity for these graduate to network with professionals and prospective patrons.

“ The winners of the NYSC art challenge in 2018 Batch B, ‘stream 1’ include Fabeku Tomisin who studied Creative Arts with specialty in painting, University of Lagos, UNILAG. In her portfolio is a collection of oil, acrylic, watercolors, illustrations and digital paintings. Other previous winners are Obiora Amaka Gloria, Julius Agbaje and Awodani Kehinde Michael.”added Lyno world CEO