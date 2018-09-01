Lucky Igbinedion, Sullivan Chime resurface after many years …because of Akpabio

By Fred Iwenjora

Former Edo state Governor Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion and Barrister Sullivan Iheanacho Chime former Governor of Enugu state are considered by many as the two most reclusive former governors in Nigeria rarely granting interviews or attending regular political events.

But they resurfaced a few weeks ago at two separate and unrelated events .

And this appearance was because of no other person than the former Senate Minority leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom state Chief Godswill Akpabio who in not too distant past decamped from his People Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

One of these appearances was for Akpabio while the other was against him

Chief Igbinedion journeyed from Benin city to Uyo to allegedly in solidarity support to Governor Emmanuel Udom who is now remobilising his forces since the defection of his godfather, Akpabio, Mr. Uncommon Transformation former to APC.

For ex governor Chime of Enugu, he was at Ozom, Aguobu Owa , Enugu state after many years of not being in the spotlight to be with ex governor Akpabio once again. Akpabio was in Enugu for the burial of his wife’s grand mum Mama Mercy Uduoku Neife Igwenagu nee Adinde.

The two ex Governors have in the nearest past rarely granted interviews or attended heavy duty political events except private gatherings.

Igbinedion had restricted himself to calling the shots at his Oredo PDP ward and to his close crew of former staff who served under him. He is also said to only attend social events of close friends and family. Inside sources say he is worried about the state of the nation and decided to enter the turf to give PDP an edge come 2019. At the Uyo rally Chief Igbinedion had presidential aspirant Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso on ground.

And for ex Governor Chime who was dressed in his trade mark sky blue or ash colored top jacket, his successor Enugu state Governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was on ground to join him in solidarity with Akpabio.

One of the interesting issues about the Chime appearance is that it has put paid to rumours that the ex governor was battling ill health.