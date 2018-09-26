Loyalty to APC will take me to Lagos House — Hon. Idris

Hon. Segun Idris a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC is presently the vice-chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State and for years the administrative secretary of the party in the Lagos West Senatorial District.

Idris is presently mobilising political associates in his bid to contest for the Amuwo Odofin State Constituency seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In this interview, the grassroots political chieftain speaks on the issues concerning the election. Excerpts:

Why are you running for the House?

I am running as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly not just to hold an office but to gather with my people to transform my constituency by bringing the government closer to my people and also ameliorating the problems of my people by facilitating more project to my constituency that will ameliorate their various needs.

You have been a party stalwart for some years. What have you done for the party to give you the ticket?

I have been a loyal and dedicated party member for years and I think being a loyal party man is enough for the party to consider me as the flag bearer of Amuwo Odofin Constituency.

Also I have been found worthy to be entrusted with very sensitive positions in the party (APC) such as being the Administrative secretary of the All Progressive Congress Lagos-West Senatorial District.

Why do you think you are better than your rivals including the incumbent.

I don’t have anything to say about this because I am not in competition with anybody, they all are my co-aspirants but I know with God by my side I am the best of them all.

What are the peculiar needs of Amuwo Odofin and how will you address them?

The peculiar needs of my people are basic social amenities like a better drainage system, good road

pipe borne water, good education system, security of lives and properties.

I will address my people’s needs by facilitating some project from the state assembly that will address the needs of my people.