Lottery’s reducing unemployment—Ngige

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MINISTER of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said lottery agencies in the country are helping to reduce unemployment among youths, insisting that lottery was a major factor in the growth of developed countries.

Ngige, who spoke at the National Union of Lottery Agents and Employees, NULAE, lecture in Asaba, Delta State, said lottery was a good way to increase internallly generated revenue, IGR, in any growing economy.

The minister, represented by the Deputy Director of Factories in the Ministry, Mr. Chukwujindu Oliogu, delivered a lecture on The Role of Trade Union in Enhancing Lottery Potential as Revenue Generation for the Nation.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Labour, Mr. Mike Okeme, noted that the state government was making conscious efforts to strengthen the lottery board in the state.

On his part, Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Mr. Obi Iregbu, said lottery agencies have contributed to societal growth in developed countries.

Okowa said; “Lottery business provides essential amount in running a country, we are losing a lot of revenue without lottery businesses. We will do our best to strengthen the lottery board in Asaba.”

He said that unions such as the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, amongst others help to check the conscience of government, urging the unions to be in line with their set objectives and promote the entire working force of the union.

The Director General said, “Going by the theme of this event, it is our firm believe that the NULAE is helping the country to diversify the economy from oil to other sectors. It has helped to increase revenue drive as this cannot be achieved without the labour union which is indispensable as it seeks to help encourage unemployed youths in the country.”

He enjoined NULAE to partner sister agencies to put an end to illegal lottery operators scattered around the country, adding that this would in turn help build the credibility of the lottery industry with lasting ideas to better the economy.