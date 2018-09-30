Lori-Ogbebor wants CCB to prosecute Uduaghan, Diden over failure of asset declaration

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – RENOWNED Itsekiri rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor has approached a Federal High Court in Warri, seeking an order compelling the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB to investigate and prosecute the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and member representing Warri North in the State House of Assembly, Michael Diden aka Ejele over their alleged failure and refusal to submit their asset declaration form as proscribed by law.

Chief Lori-Ogbebor in suit number FHC/WR/C/81 /2018, is seeking a declaration that a public officer or former public officer who fails/failed to formally declare his assets and liabilities and that of his children of below 18 years of age is not entitled to hold/remain in any public office and therefore should be a subject for criminal investigation and prosecution.

She is aslo seeking an order compelling the CCB to investigate and/or prosecute/charge the 2nd and 3rd Defendants before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for their failure, refusal and/or neglect to file/submit and/or lodge their completed Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms and that of their children of below 18 years within the statutory period prescribed by law.

The Itsekiri chief through her counsel, Kunle Edun, while giving reasons for her actions, explained that the Itsekiri nation has suffered a lot of deprivations from its own leaders, saying, “these duo are former public office holders who want Itsekiri votes and therefore should be able to account to the people they want to represent.”

Denying any form of political undertone for her actions, she said: “This has nothing to do with their competence to contest for any office but a clamour for former public officers to always account to the people and they must always account.

“Both of them failed to respond to the Freedom Of Information request from a prominent Itsekiri woman. Is that not disrespect to the electorate?”