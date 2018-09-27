Breaking News
Live declaration of Osun election results by INEC

Result for Osogbo PU 17, Ward 5, voting point 1

APC 162
PDP 82
SDP 1

Voting point 2 votes are being sorted

Result of Ward10, PU2, Oyere II, Ife North LG

Registered Voters – 353 Accredited – 133
Cast Vote – 130
Void – 1

APC – 126
PDP – 2
ADP – 1

Other parties – 0

3:40pm – Total score for Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17

APC 299
PDP 165

At 2:29pm Result from Ward10, PU2, Oyere, Ife North LG

Registered Voters – 353
Accredited – 133
Cast Vote – 130
Void – 1
APC – 126
PDP – 2
SDP – 0
ADC – 0
ADP – 1

2:09pm: Results from PU 003 Ward 9 Gbogbo primary school Orolu local govt.

1 void …..
APC… 41
PDP…64
Registered Voters – 167
Accredited voters- 106

5: 30pm: Results of two wards for the supplementary election in Orolu LGA as presented by Professor A.K Onifade from Federal university Akure.

Ward 8 with two polling units and ward 9 with one unit.

Results from pu001, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.

APC – 111
PDP – 3

Results from pu004, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.
APC – 128
PDP – 55

Total results In ward 8 Orolu Local govt

Registered 780
Accredited 312

APC – 239
PDP – 58

Total Vote Cast – 305
Rejected votes – 07

Results from ward 9, unit 3 Orolu Local govt

APC – 41
PDP – 64

Registered Voters – 167
Accredited voters – 106
Total Vote cast – 106

TOTAL RESULTS FROM 3 UNITS IN OROLU LGA

Registered voters 947
Accredited votes 419

ACD – 01
ADP – 01
APC – 280
APA – 01
DPC – 01
PDP – 122

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 411
REJECTED VOTES – 08
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 419


