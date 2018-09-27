Live declaration of Osun election results by INEC

COLLATION OF RESULTS IN OSUN GOVERNORSHIP RERUN ELECTION https://t.co/bsTunN0EEo — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 27, 2018

Result for Osogbo PU 17, Ward 5, voting point 1

APC 162

PDP 82

SDP 1

Voting point 2 votes are being sorted

Result of Ward10, PU2, Oyere II, Ife North LG

Registered Voters – 353 Accredited – 133

Cast Vote – 130

Void – 1

APC – 126

PDP – 2

ADP – 1

Other parties – 0

3:40pm – Total score for Osogbo LGA Ward 5, unit 17

APC 299

PDP 165

2:09pm: Results from PU 003 Ward 9 Gbogbo primary school Orolu local govt.

1 void …..

APC… 41

PDP…64

Registered Voters – 167

Accredited voters- 106

5: 30pm: Results of two wards for the supplementary election in Orolu LGA as presented by Professor A.K Onifade from Federal university Akure.

Ward 8 with two polling units and ward 9 with one unit.

Results from pu001, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.

APC – 111

PDP – 3

Results from pu004, Ward 8 Orolu local govt.

APC – 128

PDP – 55

Total results In ward 8 Orolu Local govt

Registered 780

Accredited 312

APC – 239

PDP – 58

Total Vote Cast – 305

Rejected votes – 07

Results from ward 9, unit 3 Orolu Local govt

APC – 41

PDP – 64

Registered Voters – 167

Accredited voters – 106

Total Vote cast – 106

TOTAL RESULTS FROM 3 UNITS IN OROLU LGA

Registered voters 947

Accredited votes 419

ACD – 01

ADP – 01

APC – 280

APA – 01

DPC – 01

PDP – 122

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 411

REJECTED VOTES – 08

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 419