List of FIFA Best Player 2018

FIFA Best Player 2018 : The most glamourous football award which has been anticipated went down at the Royal Festival Hall in London with great football stars and legends storming out with their families in beautiful colours, though Cristiano ronaldo and messi were absent.
List of winners
Best FIFA Men’s Player: Luka Modric
Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Didier Deschamps
Best FIFA Women’s Player: Marta
Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Reynald Pedros
Best FIFA Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
Puskas Award: Mohammed Salah goal vs Everton