List of FIFA Best Player 2018

FIFA Best Player 2018 : The most glamourous football award which has been anticipated went down at the Royal Festival Hall in London with great football stars and legends storming out with their families in beautiful colours, though Cristiano ronaldo and messi were absent.

List of winners

Best FIFA Men’s Player: Luka Modric

Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Didier Deschamps

Best FIFA Women’s Player: Marta

Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Reynald Pedros

Best FIFA Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Puskas Award: Mohammed Salah goal vs Everton