Lions Club’s new district governor budgets N20m to fight cancer, others

By Prince Okafor

Lion Lekan Babalola, the new Lions Club, District Governor, District 404 B1-Nigeria has budgeted the sum of N20 million for five global causes projects in the country.

The district raises about N20 million to execute five global causes, which includes: diabetes, vision, feeding the hungry, protecting the environment and pediatric cancer projects for the 2018/2019 Lion’s year.

In his presentation as the new District Governor, in Lagos, Babalola said: “Diabetes is becoming a growing concern in Nigeria and we currently have the highest incidence of diabetes in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigerian hospitals are grappling with increasing cases of diabetes.”

He quoted the World Health Organisation, WHO, saying, “The WHO says millions of people in Africa now suffer from the non-communicable disease.”

“Nigeria is one of the 32 countries of the International Diabetes Federation, IDF, African region. 425 million people have diabetes in the world and more than 16 million people in the African region, and by 2045 it will be around 41 million. There were 1,702,900 cases of diabetes in Nigeria in 2015 and it would have doubled now because of our lifestyle.

“Africa has the highest percentage of undiagnosed people at almost 68 percent. These people face a higher risk of developing serious and costly complications if it remains undetected.”

“Thus, to reduce the trend, the District 404 B1, under my leadership, is holding diabetes screening, awareness, and counseling. This will hold across all regions, zones, and clubs within the district in November 2018 and would cover 10,000 Nigerians.”

Other dignitaries at the event includes, The guest speaker, Oluwole Atoyebi; the immediate Past Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Aare Kola Oyefeso, Chairman/CEO Kotco Group Limited, first vice district Governor Lion Ben Ebereime, Lion (PDG) Lami Ahmed, Mrs. Debbie Babalola, president of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos, Tajudeen A. Akande, amongst others.