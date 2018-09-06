`Lifeless President:’ Orji Kalu okays Buhari’s silence on Trump’s comment

Former Abia governor, Dr Orji Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring President Donald Trump of the United States of America, over the later’s comment that he is a lifeless president.

The former governor, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the US President to sustain the age-long relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America.

Recently, President Trump was quoted to have told one of his aides, as reported in the widely read and circulated Financial Times that President Buhari is a lifeless President.

Faulting the claim by Trump, Kalu urged world leaders to maintain decorum in diplomatic relations for the sake of building a fair society.

Kalu, via a statement, signed by Mr kunle Oyewumi, his special adviser, spoke in Washington DC, when he hosted African students of National War College.

Kalu in the statement made available to newsmen acknowledged the robust bilateral relations between Nigerian and the US in the areas of trade, security, politics and other interventions.

He recalled that Trump had in the past extolled President Buhari’s virtues.

Kalu, who called on Nigerians at home and abroad to sustain their support for the President Buhari-led government, urged politicians not to put the country on precipice with unsubstantiated claims.

He said that the current administration would not lose focus in its efforts to rebuild the nation.

He said:” The recent statement credited to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, describing Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as a lifeless President, should be disregarded.

“The false claim, as reported in Financial Times, cannot be validated otherwise President Trump would have come out formally and openly to make such an acerbic statement.

“The same US President had in recent times, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is no longer news that many world leaders have been visiting President Buhari in Nigeria. It is a testament to the acceptability of President Buhari’s laudable programmes and policies.

“President Buhari has also been reciprocating the diplomatic gestures by visiting leaders across the globe.

“Recall that President Buhari was well received in the White House by President Trump and both leaders had fruitful discussions that started yielding positive results.

“We should not make issues out of a statement that is not official. Nigeria and the United States have come a long way in bilateral co-operation. Both countries have been supportive of each other.”

Kalu called on Africans across the globe, not to hide their identity, adding that it takes the collective efforts of Africans in different parts of the world to build a prosperous Africa.

He said: “Africans have intellectual in various fields of endeavours, which, if well harnessed, will impact lives positively on the African continent and beyond.

“The world is a global village and as such, we must respect people of other continents and build a synergy that will translate into global development.”

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Thomas Agbaje from Sierra Leone, expressed appreciation to Kalu, who he described as a true Pan African, stressing that he had made tremendous contributions to Africa’s social-economic development.

His words: As our tradition every year we are glad to be with you, to exchange ideas and learn from your wisdom and experience.

“We always appreciate the time we spend with you because we tap from your experience, be it business, politics and humanity, there is usually something to learn.

“With your business entities in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, The Gambia, Republic of Togo and Guinea, you are truly a leader in Africa,’’ Agbaje said.(NAN)