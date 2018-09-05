Life Beer builds loyalty via HiLife Fest

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Life Beer from the production line of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc said its bringing good life to consumers’ in the South-Eastern (SE) part of Nigeria through its HiLife Fest.

The company said such relationship becomes more interesting and successful if the consumer’s economic base is enhanced through the brand’s innovative programmes and activities that resonate with the consumers.

Brand Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Emmanuel Agu said: “Hi-Life Fest is our way of paying homage to the cultural heritage of the Igbo people through Highlife music.

“For four consecutive years, the brand has consistently executed these unique programmes in a bid to improve bonding with consumers, improve their economic base and boost business and economic well-being of the areas in general and ultimately the individual consumers and beneficiaries’ businesses.

“Life Continental Beer HiLife Fest is about the promotion of highlife music, a genre specially loved and enjoyed in the South East and environs. This aligns with the brand’s desire to promote the cultural heritage of the Igbo people across the South-East and beyond.”