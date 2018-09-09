Let your lifestyle show you’re transformed, Bishop tells newly confirmed members

The Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Olusola Odedeji has charged newly confirmed members to show by their lifestyle that they have a new beginning.

Odedeji gave the charge at the confirmation service of the members, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Amje, in Lagos,

Eighty two members from eight parishes of the Abule-Egba Archdeaconry of the Diocese took part in the confirmation.

Odedeji, in his sermon, urged the confirmed members to let people see the evidence of transformation in their lives.

He charged them to confess Christ, preach the gospel and be more committed in their service to God and mankind.

“Today, you have been fully absorbed in the Anglican communion as communicants, and you are therefore expected to live a new life worthy of emulation, and to keep the faith alive,” he said.

Ifeanyi Elendu, one of the newly confirmed members, told NAN that he was happy to be fully enrolled into the Anglican Communion.

He said it was a thing of joy to be able to participate in the holy communion.

Another, Ejiroghene Ogbodu, said it was long awaited and he felt fulfilled.

“Today is one of my happiest days; I feel accepted and have a sence of belonging, having taken part in the holy communion”.