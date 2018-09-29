Leaving a lasting legacy for the next generation of athletes

By Yemi Olus

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will be hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6th to 18th, and 100 athletes will represent Africa in Track and Field at the competition. These athletes were selected based on their performance at the African Youth Games which took place in Algeria in July.

South Africa has the highest number of athletes on the team – 15 to be precise, followed by Kenya with 10 athletes, and then Ethiopia with nine. Morocco has six athletes, while Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria each have five representatives. Many other countries only have one or two athletes on the team.

Going through the list of selected athletes for Africa at the Youth Olympics, I noticed that the South African athletes were entered for the following events: Boys’ and Girls’ 100m; Boys’ 400m Hurdles; Girls’ 800m; Girls’ 1500m; Girls’ 5000m, Boys’ Long Jump, Boys’ and Girls’ Triple Jump; Girls’ High Jump; Boys’ Pole Vault; Boys’ and Girls’ Shot put; Boys’ Discus throw and Boys’ Javelin throw.

It is therefore safe to conclude that South Africa are already raising athletes across all categories of events: the sprints, hurdles, middle distances, throws and jumps – talk about variety.

Kenya’s 10 athletes on the contingent are going to compete in five events: the Boys’ and Girls’ 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 2000m Steeplechase and Javelin throw. The Kenyans are known to dominate the middle and long distances, so it is no surprise that they will be representing the continent in their key events. However, the surprise inclusion is the Boys’ and Girls’ Javelin throw.

At the African Youth Games, South Africa’s Jano Esterhuizen won the Boys’ Javelin throw ahead of Kenya’s Ita Leshan, while it was the reverse in the Girls’ event as Martha Nthanze Musai of Kenya won, while South Africa’s Chane van Zyl placed 2nd.

It is evident that Kenya is now trying to build on the foundation laid by Julius Yego when he won the Javelin throw at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Kenyan athlete to win a Commonwealth title in a field event.

2015 was an even bigger year for Yego as he shocked the world by winning Gold at the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing with a then World Lead and African Record of 92.72m. In fact, he inspired a 1-2 for Africa as Egypt’s Ihab El-Sayed took the Silver with a mark of 88.99m, while Finland’s Tero Pitkamaki settled for Bronze.

For the first time in World Championships history, Kenya topped the medals table at the end of the 2015 World Championships, finishing ahead of power houses USA and Jamaica, and this was largely due to the fact that the East African nation won Gold in a couple of events that were not hitherto considered their strong areas, such as the Javelin, and the men’s 400m Hurdles, which was won by Nicholas Bett who sadly passed on after the African Championships in Asaba.

Yego went on to claim Silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, which he won with just one throw, having picked up a right ankle injury while competing, and eventually had to be wheeled out of the arena in tears. And even though he has struggled to make an impact in the last couple of years due to injury, it is heartwarming to see Kenya striving to make giant strides in the Javelin, asides their dominance in the middle and longer distances.

Coming back home to Nigeria, the National Youth Games, which was held earlier this month in Ilorin, was staged for athletes under the age of 15. The track events at the competition were the 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m mixed relays. The field events competed in were the Long Jump, High Jump and Shot put. How then do we expect the next generation of Nigerian athletes to compete favourably with their counterparts from other parts of the continent and the world, who are being exposed to a wider variety of Track and Field events very early in their careers?

Nigeria will be represented by five athletes at the Youth Olympics. They are Rosemary Chukwuma (Girls’ 100m), Akintola Alaba (Boys’ 100m), Favour Ofili (Girls’ 400m), Victory George (Girls’ Long Jump) and Ineh Meyiwa (Boys’ Triple Jump). So unlike South Africa that has 15 athletes on the team and competing in 12 events, or Kenya that has 10 athletes competing in five events, Nigeria is only represented in four events. Even Morocco that has six athletes on the team is competing in five events.

Gone are the days when we could lay claim to certain events. Using the 2018 African Championships in Asaba as a case study, Nigeria didn’t medal in the men’s 100m where South Africa won Gold and Bronze respectively. They replicated the same feat in the 200m, while Divine Oduduru went on to win Silver. Cote d’Ivoire won the women’s 100m and 200m, South Africa won the women’s 400m, while Botswana did same in the men’s race.

It goes without saying that the rest of the continent have caught up with, and to a large extent, even overtaken us. We will be doing a great disservice to the next generation of athletes if we fail to think long-term and plan accordingly.