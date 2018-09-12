Leave Ishaku alone, PDP warns Oshiomhole

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s description of Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku as an absentee leader best suits President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said unlike Governor Ishaku and other PDP governors, “Who are busy developing their states, in line with the manifesto of the PDP, President Buhari has spent more days gallivanting across the globe, shopping for elusive international endorsements, than the time he spent in actual governance of our nation.”

In a statement issued in Abuja, Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party cautioned the APC chair to face the internal crises in his party instead of targeting PDP leaders.

“PDP is not surprised by Oshiomhole’s resort to childish mud slinging and smear campaign, instead of concentrating on ways to solve the problems he created in his party, which is now stuck with an unpopular Presidential candidate.

“Whereas President Buhari, APC’s brand face, cannot boast of any development project he has initiated and executed in the last three years, Governor Ishaku has been busy commissioning projects that have direct bearing on the people in all critical sectors of their lives.

“While APC governors are only good at moulding statues, commissioning boreholes and regular bus stops, PDP governors are commissioning mega landmark projects, many of which President Buhari’s handlers lobbied for him to be allowed to cut the tape in an attempt to shore up his performance rating before Nigerians and the international community,” the statement read.