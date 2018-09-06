Leah Sharibu now 200 days with Boko Haram: Reno, UK PM, others stage protests

…Leah Sharibu turns 15 today in Boko Haram’s captivity

By Anthony Ogbonna

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri; a British member of parliament, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake; another British, Graham Weeks who worked as a missionary in the North of Nigeria 36 yrs ago, among many others have variously continued to stage protests tagged 200-hour vigil campaign in front of the Nigeria High Commission in London to demand the release of kidnapped schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu who is being held captive by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Today, Thursday the 6th of September, 2018, makes it 200 days that Leah Sharibu is being held by Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to accept Islam and renounce her Christian faith.

At the protest, Pastor Omokri who led some of the protesters said it is not a crime to remain a Christian. He said the continued abduction of Leah Sharibu is anti-Islam and that Sharibu, whom he said is a very bright student, should be in school and not with the terrorists. He therefore called on the Boko Haram sect to release her immediately. The protesters also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu.

Also, the Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake who is also staging a sit-in outside the Nigerian High Commission in central London to put pressure on the Nigerian government, told CNN that his protest will last 200 hours as Thursday marks 200 days since Sharibu, who turned 15 in captivity, was taken.

According to him, “There cannot be a clearer example of someone whose human rights are being ignored than that of Leah who is being detained just because she has maintained her Christian faith,” Brake said in an email interview with CNN.

Recall that the Boko Haram terrorists had freed the other schoolgirls, numbering over 100, who were kidnapped alongside Sharibu but refused to release Leah because she refused to accept Islam and renounce her Christian faith.

Most of the students abducted from their boarding school in Dapchi village, Yobe State were released after four weeks.

Photos From the Free Leah Sharibu Protest in Front of Nigeria’s High Commission in London. Today marks 200 days that Leah has been held by Boko Haram for refusing to convert to Islam @CSW_UK #BringBackOurLeah pic.twitter.com/7SSq8dZ0pl — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 6 September 2018

200 Days Anniversary of Leah Sharibu’s Abduction. I’m at Nigeria’s High Commission in London With @CSW For #FreeLeah https://t.co/KtTJoai2by — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 6 September 2018

Graham Weeks left Nigeria 36 yrs ago having worked as a missionary in the North. Yestd he was at the Nigeria High Commission in London to take part in the 200-hour vigil campaign for release of Leah Sharibu after 200 days in Boko Haram captivity, dressed as a Nigerian,#FreeLeah pic.twitter.com/Bq7PmxdST5 — Betty Abah (@bettyabah) 6 September 2018