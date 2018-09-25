LEAGUE CUP: Moses set to face Liverpool

Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses is in contention to face his former club Liverpool, where he spent the whole of the 2013-2014 season, when Chelsea take on the Reds in the League Cup tomorrow.

The good news for Moses but certainly bad news for Chelsea and their fans is that Pedro was not spotted training with the first-teamers at Cobham yesterday, meaning he is doubtful to travel with the squad to Anfield tomorrow.

The Spain international has been Chelsea’s first choice right winger in the current season and when he is not available, manager Maurizio Sarri prefers the Brazilian, Willian, to deputize for him.

Assuming Sarri decides to field a strong squad to face Liverpool, everything is pointing to the fact that Moses will be in the 18 just as was the case last weekend in the goalless draw with West Ham as the Italian prefers to name at least one winger on the bench.

Another winger, Hudson-Odoi may be considered for the trip to Merseyside in the event that he does not play for the U21s in their EFL Trophy game at Newport County.

Pedro suffered a shoulder injury in Chelsea’s Europa League match against PAOK last week and club medics are doing everything possible to get him fit before they face Liverpool in the Premier League.